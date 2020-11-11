Noida (UP), Nov 11 (PTI) Gautam Buddh Nagar police chief Alok Singh on Wednesday directed his force to step up vigil on district's borders to prevent entry of firecrackers as the department was told to ensure compliance of the National Green Tribunal's orders on checking pollution, officials said.

At a meeting with top officials ahead of Diwali, Singh asked them to increase foot-patrolling in markets across Noida and Greater Noida so that the NGT's instructions could be followed to a tee.

“Considering the festive season, the police commissioner asked officials to monitor social media and take action against miscreants who may try to harm public peace,” according to an official statement.

“Singh asked them to carry out sudden checkings in border areas to ensure no firecrackers enter the district's premises from other places illegally,” it stated.

He said the police force on the ground should also raise awareness among people regarding preventive measures against COVID-19, like usage of face masks and social distancing in public places.

Use bomb disposal squads at main markets and the Metro premises, Singh told senior police officers.

The top cop asked the officers to remain vigilant towards occult practices and illegal slaughtering of animals for sacrifice done by some people around this time.

