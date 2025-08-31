Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 31 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday hailed the contributions of the Mysuru kings and the Urs community towards building a secular and non-religious Karnataka with a focus on human development.

Speaking at the Golden Jubilee of the Urs Association at the Palace Grounds, he said, "The Urs community may be small in size, but its contribution to the state is immense. The Wadeyar family has made significant contributions to the state. The iconic KRS, Vani Vilas Sagar dam, JC Engineering College, Victoria Hospital, and Shivanasamudra Power Plant are just some of the cornerstones they laid for a progressive Karnataka. We are all enjoying the fruits of their vision and effort."

"The Urs community leaders have submitted a memorandum seeking reservations and sites for their community. We will discuss this request at the government level and with the royal family and take a decision," he said.

"Mysuru kings never prescribed which dharma to follow, as they believed that there is only one God, irrespective of the number of dharmas. I would like to thank the Mysuru kings for setting such a fine example. I have seen many families from the Urs community in my constituency, and they are very self-respecting," he added.

"It was Devaraj Urs who implemented the land to the tiller law and provided lands to lakhs of farmless people. It was a historic decision. Devaraj Urs was a secular leader who built leaders from backward classes as well as upper classes," he added.

Asked about the BJP's Dharmasthala yatra, he said, "If the BJP leaders have any conviction, let them get funds for the Upper Bhadra project and Bengaluru development and get permissions for Mekedatu and Mahadayi. The BJP leaders must do their protest in Delhi to get funds for the state."

When asked about Yatnal's statement that the BJP was not inducting DK Shivakumar into the party as he did not have enough MLAs behind him, he said, "I don't want to throw stones at the cow dung." (ANI)

