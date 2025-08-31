School Assembly News Headlines Today, 31 August: Reading news headlines during school assemblies holds great significance as they nurture students' awareness, discipline, and confidence. Morning assemblies are an essential part of school life, providing a platform where students gather for prayers and announcements and stay updated with current affairs. By presenting national, international, sports, business, and entertainment headlines, schools encourage children to remain connected with the world beyond textbooks. In the article below, find out school assembly news headlines for today, August 31, 2025.

National News For School Assembly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds bilateral meetings on the International stage.

holds bilateral meetings on the International stage. The Public Works Department will replace sodium vapour street lights in Delhi with timer-enabled smart LEDs to enhance commuter safety and energy efficiency.

The Election Commission has issued notices to nearly 3 lakh residents in Bihar over doubtful citizenship status.

International News For School Assembly

Following a tragic mass shooting at a Catholic school in Minnesota, where two children lost their lives, Pope Leo, the first US-born Pope, called for an end to the global proliferation of weapons.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Tianjin, China, to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) security summit.

Employees of France’s leading electricity provider, EDF, are launching a three-day strike starting Monday evening in protest against proposed government budget cuts.

Sports News For School Assembly

The 2025 NFL season officially launches with a marquee Week 1 showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys, reigniting one of football’s fiercest rivalries.

The US Open is entering its final stages, and players like Jannik Sinner, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Madison Keys, and Novak Djokovic are in the spotlight. The tournament runs through September 7.

The Hero Men's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 is underway in Rajgir, Bihar, featuring Asia’s top eight hockey nations.

Entertainment News For School Assembly

The prestigious 52nd edition of the Telluride Film Festival wraps up today, September 1.

Adil Hussain meets Mads Mikkelsen at the Venice Film Festival.

Jacob Elordi starrer Frankenstein woos crowd at the Venice Film Festival, receives 13-minute standing ovation.

Business News For School Assembly

A US federal appeals court has declared most of the tariffs introduced during the Donald Trump administration illegal.

administration illegal. Spirit Airlines has entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for a second time within a year.

Over the past week, eight of India’s ten most valuable firms lost USD 2.24 lakh crore in market capitalisation.

Reading news headlines develops the habit of staying informed from an early age, which is vital in shaping responsible citizens. Students gain insights into the latest happenings in politics, science, technology, and culture, which widens their knowledge base and sharpens their analytical thinking.

