Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 23 (ANI): After Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a massive victory in Uttar Pradesh Assembly bypolls, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday congratulated party leaders and workers and said that the credit for the "historic win" goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Out of 9 seats, BJP has won four seats and is leading on 2 seats while its alliance partner RLD has won Meerapur seat. Samajwadi Party has won 2 seats.

"Today the results of Maharashtra Election 2024 and Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 have come and the results of by-polls have also come...PM Modi's vision and leadership have helped us to win. The public has shown their trust in PM Modi's vision and policies...I congratulate all the winning candidates," CM Yogi said while addressing a press conference in Lucknow.

He further praised the Mahayuti alliance for their "historic victory" in Maharashtra and said that the people of the country have defeated the "negative and divisive ideology."

"The BJP-Mahayuti alliance has achieved a huge and historic victory in Maharashtra... This is the victory of the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The people of the country have unwavering faith in Prime Minister Modi's policies, his intentions, his leadership and his decisions. The people of the country have defeated the negative and divisive ideology, that is why we say 'batenge toh katenge', ek rahenge, safe rahenge," CM added.

He further said that the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi helped the party win both Maharashtra Election and Uttar Pradesh bypolls.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya congratulated party workers and leaders and said that the BJP won Katehri and will win Karhal next time.

"We made the lotus bloom in Kathari, we will make it bloom in Karhal too. Today the lotus could not bloom but on 27, we will make it bloom there too... The blessings the public has given to the BJP today are extraordinary... Those who called 27 a semi-final have been completely defeated today... The SP that ran fake PDA, 'Parivar Development Agency' has been wiped out," Maurya said.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said that the BJP has worked to win the trust of the people of Uttar Pradesh.

"The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh has succeeded in taking Prime Minister Modi's Garib Kalyan Yojana to the people... This is a victory of law and order in Uttar Pradesh," Pathak said.

Adityanath, who's was BJP's star campaigner coined the 'Batenge Toh Katenge' slogan, drawing sharp reactions from the opposition for allegedly having a communal tone.

Among the nine assembly constituencies which went to polls, SP has won one seat in Sishamau constituency, won by Nassem Solanki and another Karhal assembly constituency, which was earlier vacated by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Meanwhile, SP MP Dimple Yadav thanked the electorate for voting despite the 'tough situation' and expressed confidence in the party atleast securing 4 seats.

"I would like to thank everyone who voted despite the tough situation in which the by-elections were held...I think we can still win 4 seats," she told ANI.

The BJP has won Ghaziabad, Khair, Phulpur and Majhawan assembly seat and leading Kundarki and Katehari seat.

The by-polls were held in 48 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats across 15 states, with notable contests in Uttar Pradesh and Wayanad, Kerala, where Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made her electoral debut. (ANI)

