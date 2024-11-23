Ranchi, November 23: Bharatiya Janta Party's Jharkhand election in-charge, Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday expressed sorrow over NDA trailing behind INDIA alliance in the state. Taking to social media X, Sarma wrote, "The loss in Jharkhand is deeply painful for me personally, even though we secured victory in all five by-elections in Assam. I have witnessed the unwavering dedication and relentless efforts of our Karyakartas in Jharkhand, who gave their all in this election,"

Sarma reaffirmed that BJP fought Jharkhand election to lead it on the path of development, fulfilling the aspirations of students and youth. He "humbly" accepted the defeat. Jharkhand Election Result 2024 Constituency-Wise Winners List: Seat-Wise List of Winning Candidates From JMM, BJP, Congress and Other Parties in Jharkhand Assembly Elections.

"We fought with a vision to protect the state from infiltration and to lead it on the path of development, fulfilling the aspirations of students and youth. However, we must humbly accept the mandate of the people, for that is the true essence of democracy. In these challenging times, we will stand firmly with our Karyakartas, offering them unwavering support and solidarity," Sarma said on X.

Sarma congratulated Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and its chief Hemant Soren for receiving people's mandate in the election. "JMM and its allies have secured an impressive victory in Jharkhand. My heartfelt congratulations to Shri @HemantSorenJMM and his entire team on this achievement. I am confident that under his leadership, Jharkhand will embark on a path of progress and development," Sarma said. Jharkhand Assembly Election Results 2024: Hemant Soren-Led Alliance All Set To Retain State; BJP Emerges As Second Largest Party.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Hemant Soren's wife, Kalpana Soren, who is leading from Gandey seat, expressed her gratitude to people. "I want to thank the people of Gandhey, Giridih, and the people of the state for showering love on me and blessing me like their daughter."

As per the election commission, JMM is leading on 34 seats, while the alliance partners Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal, and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) are leading in 16, 4, and 2 seats, respectively, totalling the alliance leading in 56 seats.

The opposition alliance, BJP, is leading on 21 seats, while its alliance partners, AJSU Party, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), and Janata Dal (United), are leading on one seat each. In Jharkhand, the first phase of polling took place on November 13, covering 43 of the 81 assembly seats. The contest is between the JMM-led alliance, comprising Congress, RJD, and CPI (ML), and the BJP-led NDA alliance, which includes AJSU, JD (U), and LJP.

Exit polls had predicted that the NDA could win between 42-47 seats, while the JMM-led alliance is expected to secure 25-30 seats. Voter turnout in Jharkhand was reported at over 68.45 per cent on election day, surpassing the 2019 election turnout of 65 per cent.

In the 2019 elections, the JMM won 30 seats, the BJP 25, and Congress 16 seats. The results for all 81 constituencies in Jharkhand, along with the Maharashtra and by-poll results, will be declared today.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)