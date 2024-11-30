Jammu, Nov 30 (PTI) An alleged criminal was detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Saturday, a police official said.

Gulam Rehmani alias "Bachu", a resident of Rakh Barotian, was named in multiple criminal cases at Vijaypur Police Station and his criminal activities have posed a "serious threat" to public peace and tranquillity, the official said.

Following his repeated engagement in criminal activities, a detention order was issued by the Samba district magistrate based on detailed dossiers prepared by police, the official said.

He said a police team successfully executed the warrant, leading to the incarceration of Rehmani in district Jail, Kathua.

