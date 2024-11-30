New York, November 30: In a distressing incident, Sabrina Krasniqi, a 27-year-old model, allegedly shot dead her husband and later died by suicide at their sea-facing apartment in Florida, US. A case has been registered, and a probe has been launched into the matter. The police said the incident appeared to be a murder-suicide case. However, what led to the incident is yet uncertain.

According to a report published by the New York Post, authorities responded to a report of gunfire at the luxury high-rise on Wednesday at approximately 12:30 am. Upon arrival, officers found the lifeless bodies of Sabrina Krasniqi, 27, and her husband, Pajtim Krasniqi, 34, on the oceanfront balcony of their 45th-floor unit. US Shocker: Boy Walking Home From School Assaulted, Forced To Lick Shoe of Teen Bullies in California’s Bakersfield, Accused Arrested After Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Sabrina Krasniqi Suicide-Murder Case

Preliminary reports indicate that Sabrina Krasniqi allegedly fired multiple shots at her husband before turning the gun on herself. The Hallandale Beach police are investigating the incident, which has been ruled a murder-suicide. The motive behind the fatal gunfire is currently unknown.

US Model Shoots Husband to Death, Later Dies by Suicide in Florida

The police investigation is ongoing, with authorities reviewing available evidence, including footage from the scene. According to a social media post by Pajtim Krasniqi's sister, Albana Krasniqi Munrett, the incident has left the family "shattered." US Shocker: Man Stabs Mother to Death, Injures Father for Refusing Him Night Stay at Their House in Ohio, Arrested.

Sabrina Krasniqi was a model who had appeared in a 2021 Inside Edition segment. Further information about the couple and the circumstances surrounding the incident is not available at this time.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 30, 2024 06:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).