Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 14 (ANI): Despite vibrant colours and high market rates this season, cherry growers in Himachal Pradesh are facing a tough year due to low yields triggered by erratic weather.

Heavy pre-season rainfall, unseasonal heat, and other climate fluctuations have led to a significant reduction of cherry production, leaving farmers across key cherry-growing belts like Fagu, Theog, Kandiyali, Kumarsain, and Narkanda in Shimla district disappointed.

As the cherry harvesting season along National Highway-5 draws to a close, and while the fruit commands good prices ranging from Rs 400 to Rs 600 per kilogram, the disappointed farmers say it is barely enough to meet their high production costs.

Jeet Ram, a cherry farmer from Kandiyali near Narkanda, shared his frustration over this year's harvest.

"The crop is badly affected by the weather. Though we're getting decent prices, there is no real satisfaction because the input cost is still too high," he said. "I expected 8,000 to 10,000 boxes this season, but due to early rains and the fruit cracking, I had to throw away 20 to 30 boxes every evening," Ram told ANI.

He grows multiple varieties such as Nero, Diro Nero, Van, Merchant, and Black Heart.

"We have many varieties, some of which I can't even remember the names of. Their staggered ripening helps us in marketing. Buyers even come to our homes to purchase directly. Some cherries are also being sent to Delhi, where prices go up to Rs 600 per box," Jeet Ram added.

Farmers in Himachal have increasingly been shifting from apple to cherry cultivation, particularly in areas like Kumarsain, Kandiyali, Narkanda, Baghi, and Thanedhar.

They cite the lower gestation period of cherry plants and the rising cost of apple farming as key reasons. Unlike apple trees, which take nearly ten years to bear fruit, cherry trees begin production within three years.

Farmers are choosing cherries because the investment is lower and returns are quicker.

"Even though the crop has suffered this year, we're still hopeful for better seasons ahead," Raj, a farmer, told ANI.

Raj, a seasonal worker employed in a cherry orchard, emphasised how the crop also generated temporary rural employment.

"For small orchard workers like us, cherry season means at least one month of solid income. This year's rains cracked many fruits, especially the smaller ones, which don't fetch good prices. But when the weather supports us, it becomes a very good source of livelihood," he said.

The most commonly grown cherry varieties in the region include Stella, Merchant, Van, Diro Nero, and Black Heart.

Farmers prefer planting multiple varieties so the harvesting season can be staggered, improving labour efficiency and sales.

Currently, cherry cultivation in Himachal Pradesh spans over 600 hectares, with 75 per cent of it located in the Shimla district.

On average, the state produces more than 6,000 metric tonnes of cherries annually. However, due to poor weather this season, production is expected to drop to just around 2,500 metric tonnes.

The main cherry-growing regions in Shimla include Narkanda, Kandiyali, Kotgarh-Kumarsain, Rampur, Rohru, and Kotkhai. Many small farmers are earning up to Rs 5 lakh annually from cherry cultivation alone, but this year's figures are likely to be much lower.

Himachal Pradesh overall has around 40,000 hectares under stone fruits and walnuts, producing over 60,000 metric tonnes. Shimla district alone contributes around 10,000 metric tonnes of stone fruits from 5,000 hectares.

While this year may have left cherry growers disappointed in terms of yield, many remain optimistic that climate resilience and newer farming techniques including organic cultivation could restore better returns in future seasons. (ANI)

