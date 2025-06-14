Kochi, June 14: In a significant development in the salvage operations of MV Wan Hai 503, the vessel's tow was successfully transferred from Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ships to the ocean-going tug Offshore Warrior on 13 June 2025. This shift was essential to progress the operation, as ICG vessels have limited bollard pull - a term denoting the towing capacity of a ship, said ICG.

For the past few days, ICG ships had been maintaining the vessel's position away from the coast. However, sudden deterioration in weather conditions, accompanied by strong westerly winds, caused the vessel to drift rapidly towards the shoreline. The adverse weather restricted aerial operations and delayed the embarkation of the salvage team members onto the vessel, said ICG. WAN HAI 503 Fire Incident: Indian Navy and Coast Guard Rescue 18 Crew Members From Singapore-Flagged Cargo Vessel That Caught Fire Off Kerala Coast (See Pics and Video).

Despite these challenges, around 1700 hours on 13 June, a Navy Sea King helicopter successfully launched from Kochi with the salvage team and winched them onboard the distressed vessel under extremely difficult conditions. Subsequently, a 600-metre tow rope was connected to the ocean-going tug approximately 20 nautical miles off Kochi. This crucial joint operation involving the Indian Coast Guard, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force enabled the salvors to take over the vessel from the ICG and continue the firefighting and salvage work.

ICG Transfers Tow of MV Wan Hai 503

Major milestone in the ongoing operation to suppress the fire onboard MV #WahHai503 and protect #MarineEnvironment !@IndiaCoastGuard ships undertaking FF Op enabled tow connect up of Salvage vessel in extremely challenging and daunting operation. @indiannavy #Seaking… pic.twitter.com/KTFJl6I5fx — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) June 13, 2025

The vessel is currently being towed westward at a speed of approximately 1.8 knots and is now nearly 35 nautical miles off the coast. Three Indian Coast Guard Offshore Patrol Vessels are escorting the vessel while also continuing essential firefighting efforts. At the time of this report, only thick smoke and a few remaining hotspots are visible onboard Wan Hai 503 - a testament to the effective and sustained firefighting operations carried out by the ICG, which helped prevent a potential environmental disaster. The ICG is closely coordinating with the Directorate General of Shipping to ensure the vessel remains at least 50 nautical miles from the Indian coastline until a suitable fate is decided by the owners of the vessel, in line with internationally accepted practices. MV WAN HAI 503 Blast: 4 Crew Members Missing, 5 Injured As Explosion Rocks Singapore-Flagged Cargo Ship Off Kerala Coast, Indian Coast Guard Rushes for Assistance (Watch Video).

According to the ICG, this marks a major stride in mitigating a hazardous situation and safeguarding the coastal environment. The situation is expected to further stabilise with the anticipated arrival of additional firefighting tugs to support the ongoing operation. "The Indian Coast Guard remains ever-prepared to respond to such contingencies and continues to work in close synergy with sister services, state authorities, regulatory agencies, and private salvors to ensure the safety of life, property, and the marine ecosystem," said ICG.

