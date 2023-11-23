Imphal, Nov 23 (PTI) Police fired a few rounds of tear gas shells outside JNIMS Hospital complex here to disperse an unruly crowd which had gathered in protest against the admission of an injured youth from Myanmar, officials said on Thursday.

The youth with a bullet wound was admitted to the hospital by Assam Rifles and police personnel, they said, adding that the youth later died during treatment.

Also Read | Elephant Attack in Assam: Tuskers Kill Four Including Two Children in Karbi Anglong.

Khonatum from Thanan village in Myanmar was admitted to the casualty department of JNIMS by a team of 8 Assam Rifles and Kamjong district police with a bullet injury in his lower abdomen which he had sustained eight hours ago, hospital officials said.

"Khonatum was brought to the hospital after the bullet was removed by doctors in a PHC near the incident site. He later died during treatment at JNIMS, officials informed.

Also Read | Cyber Attack at Taj Hotel: Data of Tata-Owned Hotel Breached by 'Dnacookies', Around 1.5 Million Customers at Risk.

As soon as news spread that an injured Myanmarese Kuki was brought to the hospital for treatment, a large crowd gathered outside the facility demanding that he be taken to some other hospital outside the state for treatment.

Police personnel rushed to the hospital complex to control the crowd and fired few rounds of tear gas shells triggering an altercation between patient parties and police, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)