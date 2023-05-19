New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) The Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) has been deferred to May 26 in Jammu and Kashmir to ensure that candidates do not have to appear in the examination at centres outside the Union territory, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said on Friday.

The second edition of the undergraduate entrance exam is set to begin across the country on May 21.

"Being sensitive to the needs of candidates and to facilitate the students of Jammu and Kashmir, the NTA is exploring the possibility of creating temporary centres in Kashmir. In view of the above, it has been decided that the CUET (UG) – 2023 will now be conducted from 26 May 2023 onwards in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir," the NTA, which conducts the exam, stated.

It said that there has been "a phenomenal increase" in the number of applicants -- 87,309 unique candidates -- from Jammu and Kashmir this year.

"...it has been decided that the CUET (UG) – 2023 examination scheduled for 21 to 25 May 2023 is cancelled in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir," the NTA stated.

