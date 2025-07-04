Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 4 (ANI): Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthiran on Friday claimed that the death of a security guard allegedly in police custody in the Sivaganga district took place on the behest of "orders from someone in the Secretariat."

He further said that he will meet with the family of the deceased, Ajith Kumar, in Thirubhuvanam.

Addressing reporters here, Nagenthiran alleged, "Law and order is not maintained well in the state. Police is not under the Chief Minister's control; it is being controlled by someone in the Secretariat."

He further accused that someone in the Secretariat kidnapped and murdered Ajith Kumar, and such incidents have become "normal" in the State.

"Ajith Kumar was kidnapped, brutally attacked and murdered following the orders from someone in the Secretariat. As far as Ajith Kumar is concerned, without any FIR and investigation, the Special Police kidnapped him and murdered him. This has become normal in the state," the State NJP chief told reporters.

"Now I am going to Thirubhuvanam only to meet Ajith Kumar's family," he said.

The BJP leader further alleged that a child was sexually abused at the Nungambakkam Police Station. "Even in Nungambakkam Police Station, there has been an incident of child sexual abuse, and she has named a Police official. Police who have to protect are committing crimes. Chief Minister is just saying sorry," Nagenthiran said.

Nagenthiran spoke at a press conference after inaugurating a private shop owned by a party functionary.

Meanwhile, the post-mortem report in the case involving the alleged custodial death of the Tamil Nadu security guard has revealed about 44 injuries on various parts of the victim's body.

As per the post-mortem report, the deceased Ajith Kumar sustained injuries to the forehead, right eyebrow, leg and wrist. Injuries on the left forearm, wrist and ankle were also reported in the Sivaganga custodial death case victim.

Ajith Kumar, who used to work as a temple guard in Sivaganga, allegedly died during police custody. He was initially detained for questioning regarding a theft at the Madapuram Kaliamman temple in Tirupuvanam. (ANI)

