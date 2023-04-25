Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 25 (ANI): The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs department on Tuesday seized a total of 788.57 grams of gold worth Rs 38 lakhs at Kochi airport, said an official statement on Tuesday.

"On the basis of profiling done by the officers of Customs AIU batch, a passenger identified as MK Hakkeem a native of Palakkad district was coming from Doha to Kochi by flight IX476 was intercepted at the green channel," a customs official said.

"During the examination of the said passenger, 3 capsules of gold in a compound form, weighing 788.57 grams were concealed inside his body, were recovered and seized," the official added.

The person was taken into custody of Customs.

Further investigations are going on in the matter. (ANI)

