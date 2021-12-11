Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 11 (ANI): Hyderabad Customs department on Friday intercepted two female and two male Sudanese passengers who were travelling from Dubai to Hyderabad on a flight.

During checking, it was found that they had concealed gold bars and gold in paste form inside their rectum. The total weight of the gold was 7.3 kg worth Rs 3.6 crore.

The gold has been seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962 and further investigation is on, said a customs official. (ANI)

