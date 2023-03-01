Kochi (Kerala) [India], March 1 (ANI): The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs department has seized 1065.30 grams of gold worth Rs 49 lakh at Kochi airport.

On the basis of profiling done by the officers of the Customs AIU batch, a passenger coming from Kuwait to Kochi Airport by flight KU 357 was intercepted at the green channel.

During the examination of the said passenger, 4 capsules of gold in compound form totally weighing 1065.30 grams concealed inside his body were recovered and seized.

The accused has been identified as Muhammad Abdul, a native of Perinthalmanna in the Malappuram district.

Further investigations are going on.

Earlier on February 26, AIU of the Customs department arrested one person from the Kochi airport, seizing 1259 grams of gold, worth Rs 53 lakh, concealed inside his body, officers said.

The accused was identified as Faizal, a native of the Malappuram district, added the officials.

"Based on the profiling done by the officers of Customs AIU batch, one passenger who arrived from Dubai by AI-934 was intercepted by Customs officials. On examination of the passenger, 4 capsules of gold in a compound form weighing 1259 grams valued at Rs 53 lakh (and) concealed inside his body were recovered and seized," the Customs department said in a statement. (ANI)

