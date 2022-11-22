Kolkata, Nov 22 (PTI) CV Ananda Bose will take oath as the new governor of West Bengal on Wednesday, an official said.

Bose, who was named the new governor on November 17, reached Kolkata on Tuesday morning.

Also Read | Insightful Deliberations with Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

He was received at the airport by Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, Industry Minister Shashi Panja, Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi and Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal.

He was given a guard of honour at the airport, before being escorted to the Raj Bhavan.

Also Read | Alphabet Layoffs: Google's Parent 'Prepares' To Fire 10,000 Employees.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other dignitaries, including assembly Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay and Leader of Opposition Suvendhu Adhikary, will be present at his oath-taking programme in Raj Bhavan on Wednesday, the official said.

The governor is administered the oath by the chief justice of the high court.

Bose, a retired Kerala cadre IAS officer of the 1977 batch, will replace La Ganesan as the governor.

Ganesan was appointed the governor in July after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned to fight the election for vice president.

Bose served as an administrator of the National Museum in Kolkata before superannuating in 2011.

He will be briefed about the functioning of the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)