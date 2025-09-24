New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Malviya on Wednesday claimed that the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Patna was being attended by those who have "insulted" Bihar and its people.

"This meeting (being) attended by the same Congress leaders who have continuously insulted Bihar and its people and made derogatory remarks," Malviya posted on X.

Intensifying his attack, the BJP leader argued that Congress organising its working committee (CWC) meeting in Bihar since independence was the "final nail in the coffin" to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav's prospect of becoming the Chief Minister.

"The Congress CWC meeting, happening for the first time in Bihar since independence, is, in fact, the final nail in the coffin of Tejashwi Yadav's dream of becoming the Chief Minister. There seems to be a general consensus among Congress and its Mahagathbandhan allies that Tejashwi will never be declared the CM face," Malviya claimed.

Suggesting division in the opposition alliance, he further stated that Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's repeated visit to the poll-bound Bihar was telling of Congress' desire to establish itself as a parallel force to RJD.

"Rahul Gandhi's repeated visits to Bihar and the full activism of Congress clearly indicate that Congress does not want to remain dependent on RJD. It is putting in all its strength to establish itself as a parallel force to RJD in Bihar," Malviya said.

"This move by Congress is exactly like the one where it distanced itself from the Aam Aadmi Party after the Delhi elections. The same story is being repeated in Bihar, and it is clear that RJD and Congress may take separate paths even before the elections. This division is certain after the elections," he added.

His remarks come as the CWC meeting commences at Sadaqat Ashram today, ahead of the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, with prominent leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Pawan Khera, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) president Rajesh Ram, among others, in attendance.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of the "vote theft" allegations levelled by Rahul Gandhi.

The timing and location of the meeting are considered crucial, as the Bihar Assembly elections are expected to take place in October-November 2025. (ANI)

