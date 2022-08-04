New Delhi, August 4: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday lauded weightlifter Gurdeep Singh after he clinched a bronze medal in the men's 109-plus kg final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Wednesday.

"Congratulations to Gurdeep Singh for an excellent effort and winning the bronze medal in weightlifting at Commonwealth Games. You have done India proud with your podium finish and spirited lifting. May you continue to scale new heights of success in the times to come," President Murmu said in a tweet. CWG 2022: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Tejaswin Shankar on Winning India’s First-Ever High Jump Medal.

On Wednesday, Gurdeep Singh bagged the bronze medal in the men's 109-plus kg final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 with a combined weight of 390kg.

In the Snatch category, he failed to lift 167kg in his first attempt. In the second attempt he lifted 167kg. In the third and final attempt in the category, he added more weight but was unsuccessful in lifting 173kg. He ended the Snatch round with the best of 167kg.

In the Clean and Jerk category, Gurdeep gave a sensational performance as he lifted 207kg in the first attempt. Indian weightlifter failed his second attempt and could not lift 215kg. In his final and third attempt in the category, he lifted 223kg successfully. He finished with a combined total of 390kg.

Earlier, Indian weightlifter Purnima Pandey finished sixth in the Women's 87-plus kg final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games as she put up a combined lift of 228 kg and had two failed attempts each in the Snatch and Clean and Jerk category. Her combined lift of 228 kg consisted of 103 kg in Snatch while she lifted 125 kg in the Clean and Jerk category.

