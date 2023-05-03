Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 3 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik held a meeting with senior government officials on the possible cyclonic situation due to low pressure in the South Bay of Bengal and asked the administration to remain prepared, according to a statement.

"The chief minister said that the forecast of the cyclonic storm that comes in the summer season is very complicated. In 2019, the Fani cyclone also came suddenly and caused extensive damage. All life is precious to us. So we have to be prepared without any delay," the statement said.

According to the statement, CM Patnaik suggested that all departments including NDRF, ODRAF and fire services should remain prepared for any kind of situation and if necessary evacuate all the people from the coastal and low-lying areas and keep them safe in the cyclone shelters. He asked to keep all necessary machines and equipment ready. He also advised to make advance plans for post-cyclone response.

The Chief Minister directed the Chief Secretary to conduct regular reviews regarding the cyclone and the Special Relief Commissioner to closely monitor the situation and work in coordination with all departments.

Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena said, "Among all the cyclonic storms, the impact of summer storms is very high. For the past few years, we have been successful in adopting the Zero Casualty policy in the state. In this case, also our regular review is going on and all the concerned departments have been instructed to be ready. District officials have also been instructed to be ready. About 1,000 cyclone shelters have been prepared and other schools and safe places have been identified."

"A control room has been set up after discussions with 18 District Magistrates. Cyclone shelters are being made operational. 17 NDRF and 20 ODRAF teams have been kept ready", Special Relief Commissioner Satyabrat Sahu said. (ANI)

