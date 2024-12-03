New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday termed "devastating" the damage caused by Cyclone Fengal in Tamil Nadu and urged Congress workers in the state to help the administration in relief efforts wherever possible.

Cyclone Fengal emerged as a low-pressure area on November 23 and caused unprecedented devastation across 14 districts of Tamil Nadu.

"Devastating news of Cyclone Fengal in Tamil Nadu. My heartfelt condolences to those who have lost loved ones during this tragedy. My thoughts are also with those whose homes and property have been damaged," Gandhi said on X.

"I urge all Congress workers in the state to step forward and help the administration in relief efforts wherever possible," the former Congress chief said.

Initially, the cyclone brought heavy rainfall to the districts of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai.

Subsequently, districts such as Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, and Villupuram experienced extremely heavy rainfall.

Upon its landfall on December 1, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, and Tiruvannamalai suffered extensive damage to roads and electricity lines as wind speeds touched a very high velocity of 90 km/hr.

It also caused heavy inundation and damage in the interior districts of Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Ranipet, Vellore and Tirupathur. Sixty-nine lakh families and 1.5 crore people were adversely affected by this calamity.

