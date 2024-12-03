Mumbai, December 3: According to the All India Sarafa Association, the prices of gold fell by INR 200 to Rs 79,200 per 10 grams in Delhi on Monday, December 2, amid weak trends in the international market. Notably, the yellow metal of 99.9 per cent purity had closed at INR 79,400 per 10 grams on Friday, November 29. The prices of gold have been witnessing a decline in the past few days. According to Good Returns, gold is priced at INR 7,089 per gram for 22 karat gold and INR 7,734 per gram for 24 karat gold, also known as 999 gold today, December 3.

The decline in gold prices is due to the US dollar strengthening in the international market. Having said that, traders and experts believe gold prices will rise further. So, if you are planning to buy gold, scroll down to know the prices of the yellow metal in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and other metro cities. Vivah Panchami 2024 Date and Shubh Muhurat: Auspicious Timings, Puja Vidhi, Significance and Rituals To Celebrate the Divine Wedding of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita.

Check Prices of Gold (Per Gram) in Metro Cities Today, December 3

City 22 Carat Gold Rate on December 3 24 Carat Gold Rate on December 3 Delhi INR 7,104 INR 7,749 Mumbai INR 7,089 INR 7,734 Ahmedabad INR 7,094 INR 7,749 Chennai INR 7,089 INR 7,734 Kolkata INR 7,089 INR 7,734 Gurugram INR 7,145 INR 7,793 Lucknow INR 7,104 INR 7,749 Bengaluru INR 7,089 INR 7,734 Jaipur INR 7,104 INR 7,749 Patna INR 7,094 INR 7,810 Bhubaneshwar INR 7,089 INR 7,734 Hyderabad INR 7,089 INR 7,734

Besides gold, prices of silver also plummeted to INR 2,200 to INR 90,000 per Kg due to reduced offtake by industrial units and coin makers. Notably, silver had closed at INR 92,200 per Kg in the previous trading session. Today, December 3, silver is priced at INR 91 per gram and INR 91,000 per kilogram.

