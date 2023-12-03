New Delhi, December 3: Cyclone 'Michaung' is expected to hit the west-central Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by December 4 forenoon, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 21 teams for rescue and relief operations, the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) informed on Sunday.

The inputs were shared in the second NCMC meeting under the chairmanship of Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba earlier on Sunday. The meeting was held to review the preparedness of state governments and central ministries and departments for impending cyclone 'Michaung' in the Bay of Bengal. Cyclone Michaung Update: Red Alert Issued for Coastal Andhra Pradesh As IMD Warns of Heavy to Extremely Heavy Rainfall Between December 3-5.

Director General of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), briefed the committee about the current status of cyclonic storm 'Michaung'. "The cyclonic storm over the southwest Bay of Bengal moved northwestwards with a speed of nine kmph during the past six hours and lay centred at 4.30 pm on Sunday over the same region near latitude 11.8 degrees North and longitude 82.2 degrees East, about 260 km east-southeast of Puducherry, 250 km southeast of Chennai, 380 km south-southeast of Nellore, 490 km south-southeast of Bapatla and 500 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam," IMD Director General informed the NCMC.

"It is likely to continue to move northwestward, intensify further and reach the west-central Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by December 4 forenoon. Thereafter, it would move nearly northwards almost parallel and close to the south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam during the forenoon of December 5 as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph. Cyclone Michaung to Make Landfall on December 5 in Coastal Andhra; Heavy Rain Forecast.

"The Cabinet Secretary emphasised that states concerned must take up all necessary precautionary measures in the backdrop of the latest forecast by IMD, said a statement issued by the Cabinet Secretariat, "he stressed that it must be ensured that there is no loss of life and evacuation from vulnerable areas is completed well in time."

Chief Secretaries of Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Puducherry and Special Chief Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management, Andhra Pradesh apprised the committee of the preparatory measures being taken. The committee was informed that low-lying areas have been identified and evacuation of people to relief centers has started. Alerts are being issued in local languages through SMS and weather bulletins. Fishermen and vessels at sea have returned to safety.

"Essential commodities have been stocked. The local administration has deployed a sufficient number of officials for 24/7 supervision and monitoring of the situation," mentioned the statement. The NDRF has deployed 21 teams in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry and eight additional teams have been kept in reserve. Rescue and relief teams of the Coast Guard, Army and Navy along with ships and aircraft have been kept on standby, it further said.

Reviewing preparedness measures of the central agencies and governments of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Puducherry, the Cabinet Secretary stressed that all preventive and precautionary measures should be taken. "He said that the aim should be to avoid any loss of life and minimize property damage. Evacuation should be completed timely. He also directed that timely alerts should be sent in local languages," pointed out the statement.

The Cabinet Secretary directed the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and the Indian Coast Guard that all boats/ vessels and manpower deployed at offshore installations should be moved to risk-free areas immediately. He assured the Governments of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Puducherry that a sufficient number of NDRF teams shall be deployed as per requirement and all Central agencies are available for any assistance.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Puducherry, the Special Chief Secretary, of Revenue and Disaster Management, Andhra Pradesh, the Union Home Secretary, Secretary, of the Department of Fisheries, the Secretary, of the Ministry of Power, Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Secretary, Department of Telecommunications, Additional Secretary, Petroleum and Natural Gas, Member Secretary NDMA, DG IMD, DG Coast Guard, CISC IDS, IG NDRF and senior officers from the Ministry of Home Affairs. The first NCMC meeting was conducted on December 1.

