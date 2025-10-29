Andhra fishing boats take shelter at Gopalpur port because of Cyclone Montha, in Ganjam on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): Union Health Ministry reviewed preparedness measures for Cyclone Montha with senior officials of the eastern coastal States, including Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Tamil Nadu, an official statement said.

The Ministry has extended full support to the States, assuring all necessary assistance for an effective emergency medical response, the Health Ministry wrote on X.

Cyclone Montha, which made landfall on Tuesday night, has crossed the Andhra Pradesh and Yanan coasts between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, to the south of Kakinada, the India Meteorological Department said.

Cyclone Montha had turned into a severe cyclonic storm.

In a post on X, the weather department said, "The latest observations indicate that the severe cyclonic storm, '#Montha', crossed the Andhra Pradesh & Yanan coasts between #Machilipatnam and #Kalingapatnam, to the south of #Kakinada."

According to the latest observation update issued by the IMD at 12:30 am, the severe storm will weaken into a cyclonic storm over the next 6 hours.

The landfall process commenced as the storm crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, around Kakinada.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said on Tuesday that 11,396 people have been evacuated, and 30 teams of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRF) and five teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed as part of measures for the Severe Cyclonic Storm (SCS) 'Montha'.

Cyclones are caused by atmospheric disturbances around a low-pressure area distinguished by swift and often destructive air circulation. Cyclones are usually accompanied by violent storms and bad weather. The air circulates inward in an anticlockwise direction in the Northern hemisphere and clockwise in the Southern hemisphere. (ANI)

