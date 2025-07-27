Leh, Jul 27 (PTI) Czech Republic president Petr Pavel on Sunday met Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama in Ladakh, an official said.

This is for the first time that a sitting head of a state has visited India to meet his holiness Dalai Lama, who had reached Leh on July 12 on a month-long tour of the Union Territory.

"President Petr Pavel of the Czech Republic met with His Holiness the Dalai Lama this morning in Leh, Ladakh, India. During the meeting, the President extended his warm congratulations to His Holiness on the occasion of his 90th birthday," the office of the spiritual leader posted on X.

The official handle run by the name of Dalai Lama also shared the picture of the meeting late tonight.

