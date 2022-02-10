Chennai, Feb 10 (PTI): Tamil Nadu on Thursday added 3,592 new Covid-19 infections including four returnees from West Bengal, pushing the caseload to 34,28,068, while 25 more fatalities took the death toll to 37,862, the Health department said.

Recoveries eclipsed new cases with 14,182 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 33,23,214 leaving 66,992 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

Chennai and Coimbatore accounted for the majority of new coronavirus infections at 663 and 654 cases, respectively, while the remaining were spread across other districts.

Perambalur and Tenkasi recorded the least by adding seven new cases, each.

A total of 1,10,346 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6,29,80,537, the bulletin said.

