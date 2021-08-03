Chennai, Aug 3 (PTI) Tamil Nadu saw fluctuation of fresh COVID-19 cases with 1,908 people testing positive for the deadly virus on Tuesday, pushing the total caseload to 25.65 lakh. As many as 29 people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours aggregating to 34,159 so far, a medical bulletin said.

The state had been witnessing a slight increase in the number of new infections since July 29.

On Sunday, the state added 1,990 new cases to its overall tally while on Monday it dropped to 1,957. Meanwhile, recoveries outnumbered new infections on Tuesday with 2,047 people getting recovered in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 25,11,076 leaving 20,217 active infections.

Among districts Chennai recorded 203 new cases, Coimbatore 208, Chengalpet 122, Erode 181 and Thanjavur 118.

Ramanathapuram reported the least with six new infections.

A total of 1,45,585 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 3.78 crore till date, the bulletin said.

As many as 33 districts reported new cases in double digits, while no fresh deaths were reported in 22 districts.

Among the 29 fatalities, seven of the deceased were without comorbidity or pre-existing illness which include a 31 year old man from Salem who died in May.

The victim had tested positive on May 21 and died on May 25 at the government hospital due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

Three individuals who returned from Malaysia were among those who tested positive in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.

