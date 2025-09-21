Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 21 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, on Sunday, highlighting the significance of Dal Lake, said that the lake was the identity of J&K, and that it was a source of livelihood for a large population of the region.

The remarks came while LG Sinha participated in the 'Swachta' Drive at the Dal Lake under 'Sewa Parv', contributing to the goal of 'Viksit Bharat'.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Lay Foundation Stones for 13 Projects Worth Over INR 5,127 Crore in Arunachal Pradesh on September 22.

Sinha added that under the Prime Minister's Development Package, the launch process of the Integrated Management of Dal and Nagin Ecosystem project, worth Rs. 212 crore, had started.

Speaking on the occasion, Sinha said, "We all know that the existence of Dal Lake is more important for the people than for itself. Dal Lake is the identity of this place. A large population depends on it for their livelihood. It is not just the responsibility of government employees, but it is also the moral responsibility of the people to contribute to the cleanliness of Dal Lake and other water sources with a sense of service. The Lake Conservation and Management Authority has completed several projects. Efforts have been made to connect all houseboats to sewage treatment plants. A new sewage treatment plant project worth Rs. 306 crore is in the pipeline, and the Integrated Management of Dal and Nagin Ecosystem project worth Rs. 212 crore is being launched under the Prime Minister's Development Package."

Also Read | Tej Pratap Yadav Demands FIR and Jail for Those, Who 'Abused' PM Narendra Modi at RJD Event (Watch Videos).

Governor Sinha also distributed the appreciation letters to the sanitation workers on the occasion of 'Sewa Parv'.

On Saturday, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sambit Patra and actor Jaya Prada participated in the cleanliness drive at the Puri beach on the occasion of International Coastal Cleanup Day.

"The Seva Pakhwada is going on from September 17 to October 2. The cleanliness campaign is a very important part of the Seva Pakhwada. On the day of International Coastal Clean Up Day, we are conducting a coastal clean-up in a fishermen's village in Puri," Sambit Patra told ANI.

The Bharatiya Janata Party launched a two-week-long Seva Pakhwada on the occasion of PM Modi's birthday, which will conclude on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on October 2.

During this Seva Pakhwada, the BJP is organising blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, and exhibitions across the country to showcase the achievements of the central government. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)