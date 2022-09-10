Dharamsala, Sep 10 (PTI) Tibetan spiritual leader The Dalai Lama has written to King Charles III to offer his congratulations on his accession to the throne.

In his message, the Dalai Lama said, "I am confident that you will fulfil this great responsibility with kindness and affection, dedicated to the service of others."

"Since I have the honour of counting Your Majesty as a dear and respected friend, it is a joy for me to see your being proclaimed King of the United Kingdom," he said.

"I wish you every success in meeting whatever challenges lie ahead in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the British people, and contributing to the creation of a more peaceful world," he concluded.

