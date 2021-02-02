Ballia (UP), Feb 2 (PTI) A Dalit woman was allegedly raped by a 24-year-old man here, following which the accused was arrested, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday when the 19-year-old woman was alone at her home, SHO of Nagra police station Vivek Pandey said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the woman's mother, a case was registered against the man under relevant sections of the IPC and the SC/ST Act, Pandey said, adding that the accused was arrested on Tuesday.

The woman has been sent for a medical examination at the district hospital.

