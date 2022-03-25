Lucknow, Mar 25 (PTI) Danish Azad Ansari is the only Muslim face in new Uttar Pradesh government led by Yogi Adityanath.

Hailing from Ballia, Ansari replaced Mohsin Raza, who served as the minister of state for minorities welfare in the previous Yogi Adityanath government.

He took oath as a minister of state.

Thirty-two-year Danish had joined the ABVP when he was a student at Lucknow University, from where he completed his graduation.

He was nominated to the Urdu Language Committee in the Yogi government in October 2018, having the minister of state status.

Danish was appointed the general secretary of the minorities cell of the BJP just before the Assembly elections.

He has done his schooling from Ballia's Holy Cross School.

