New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): Under the aegis of Spear Corps, Dao Division successfully organised a four-day Ideas & Innovation Competition, bringing together the ingenuity, technical expertise and problem-solving capabilities of the Indian Army's troops.

The event served as a dynamic platform for creative minds to present pioneering solutions aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, battlefield readiness and self-reliance in the defence sector.

A total of 43 innovations were showcased during the competition, reflecting the diverse and forward-thinking approach of participants. The highlights included advanced IT & Artificial Intelligence applications, cutting-edge weapon modifications and innovative drone integrations designed to improve surveillance, reconnaissance and operational capabilities in challenging terrains.

The competition not only demonstrated the soldiers' ability to adapt emerging technologies for military use but also underlined the Army's commitment to fostering innovation at the grassroots level. Several projects focused on enhancing mobility, improving communication systems and introducing cost-effective solutions for field operations.

Speaking on the occasion, senior Army officials lauded the dedication and creative spirit of the participants, emphasising that such initiatives are essential to maintain the Indian Army's future-ready posture. They reiterated that technological advancement, coupled with the ingenuity of our troops, forms the backbone of operational excellence in modern warfare.

The event also reinforced the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India), promoting indigenous solutions to defence challenges and reducing dependence on external technologies. By encouraging soldiers to think beyond conventional approaches, the Ideas & Innovation Competition has set a benchmark for innovation-led growth in the armed forces. (ANI)

