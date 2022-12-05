Bhopal, Dec 5 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale will inaugurate "employment generation" centres of Sangh set up across 16 districts under its Madhya Bharat Prant or province during his visit to Bhopal on December 12, an RSS functionary said on Monday.

Notably, Hosabale in October expressed concerns over the "rising income inequality and unemployment" in the country, asserting that poverty is posing a "demon-like challenge in front of us". He also said several steps were taken in the last few years to address this challenge.

The employment creation centres are aimed to rev up job opportunities and self-employment in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh.

“Hosabaleji is coming to Bhopal on December 11 on a three-day visit. He will inaugurate an employment centre on December 12. He will inaugurate such centres online in 15 districts of the (Madhya Bharat) prant,” the RSS functionary told PTI.

The RSS' Madhya Kshetra consists of Madhya Bharat, Malwa, Mahakoshal and Chhattisgarh prant.

“We are focusing on the generation of jobs and self-employment now,” the functionary said.

He said Hosabale will interact with Sangh functionaries and take part in a lathi demonstration and drill function at Lal Parade ground. He will inaugurate the newly-constructed building of the RSS' Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram on December 11.

On December 13, the RSS general secretary will deliver a lecture at a programme before returning, the functionary said.

Hosabale's visit comes days after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat visited Jabalpur in Mahakoshal prant of the Sangh last month.

Bhagwat had said the Sangh does not control any person or organisation that is doing independent work. "The RSS does not exercise either direct or remote control", he had said.

The RSS chief visited Chhattisgarh as well last month.

According to political observers, the RSS is trying to further expand its base ahead of its centenary celebrations in 2025 at a time the membership of the BJP is far more than its ideological mentor.

Hosabale's remarks on the rising income inequality, unemployment, and poverty in the country triggered intense discussions in political circles.

"There are four crore unemployed people in the country, 2.2 crore in rural areas and 1.8 crore in urban areas. The Labour force survey pegs the unemployment rate at 7.6 per cent...We not only need all-India schemes but also local schemes for generating employment," he had said.

