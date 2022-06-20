Agartala, Jun 20 (PTI) Congress nominee from Agartala Assembly constituency for an upcoming by-election, Sudip Roy Barman, suffered injuries after miscreants attacked him with bricks at Ujan Abjoynagar here, police said on Monday.

Roy Barman, a former minister and a five-time MLA, has been admitted to hospital and his condition is stated to be out of danger, a party leader said.

The incident took place late on Sunday when he visited the house of Congress worker Alok Goswami, whose house came under attack by a group of youths on Sunday night, a police officer said.

“The youths had gathered outside the house of Goswami, a BJP worker who had recently joined the Congress,” Officer-in- Charge of Abhoynagar Outpost, Uttam Paul, said.

A scuffle ensued between the group and the personal security guards of Roy Barman after he reached Goswami's residence, the OC said.

“Before we could reach the place, the former MLA was hit by bricks and he fell to the ground. One of the police officers also suffered injuries,” he said.

Roy Barman, who switched over to the grand old party from the BJP earlier this year, suffered a fracture in his nasal bone due to the impact of the bricks, said Sikha Deb, a Mohila Congress leader.

“We have not received any written complaint yet regarding the incident involving the former MLA,” Paul said.

Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee president Birajit Sinha condemned the attack on Roy Barman, alleging that the situation turned worse after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's visit to the state on Sunday for the by-election campaign.

“I appeal to voters to give a befitting reply to the BJP-sponsored ‘gundaraj' through ballots in the June 23 by-polls,” he said.

Meanwhile, the BJP (Agartala Mandal) has lodged a complaint with police, alleging that a group of Congress supporters damaged its flags and festoons at Ujan Abhoynagar on Sunday night.

By-polls to four assembly segments are scheduled to be held on June 23. Counting of votes will take place on June 26.

