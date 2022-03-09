By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) to Serum Institute of India's (SII) COVID-19 vaccine Covovax for adults and for children above the age of 12 years.

"Novavax in global trials has demonstrated more than 90 per cent efficacy. Serum Institute of India's brand Covovax has completed bridging studies in India and has been granted Emergency Use Authorisation by DCGI for adults and for children above the age of 12. Younger age groups will follow shortly," tweeted SII CEO Adar Poonawala.

Recently, the Subject expert committee has recommended the emergency use authorisation to Covovax for the age group of 12 to 17.

Earlier, the DCGI approved Covovax for restricted use in an emergency situation for adults last year on December 28.

After emergency use authorisation from DCGI Covovax will become the fourth vaccine that can be administered for the age group of 12-17 years old.

This vaccine has not been still included in the Country's vaccination programme.

Covovax also granted emergency use listing by WHO. It is manufactured by technology transfer from Novavax and is approved by the European Medicines Agency for conditional marketing. (ANI)

