Imphal (Manipur) [India], July 25 (ANI): The Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Swati Maliwal along with DCW Member Vandana Singh called on Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhavan in Imphal on Tuesday.

The Governor was apprised of the prevailing condition of violence-affected people who have been staying in different relief camps both in hills and valley areas in the State.

Maliwal informed the Governor that her team visited relief camps in Imphal, Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts and interacted with people especially women and enquired about their grievances and problems.

She continued that most of the women in the camps have expressed their anguish over the prevailing situation and expressed that they want to live in peace.

While thanking the Governor for lending voice against the atrocities agaisnt women, Swati Maliwal said that she was shocked to see the viral video of two women paraded naked by a mob recently and it is a crime against humanity.

She requested the Governor to take appropriate necessary action against the culprits involved in the heinous crime.

The Governor assured the DCW team that strict action would be taken against the culprits. She added that all possible assistance would be provided to the displaced people staying in relief camps from time to time and she herself directed the State government to take up necessary measures.

The Governor further informed the team that she personally visited many relief camps both in hill and valley areas and she is well aware of the ground situation and difficulties faced by the displaced people and therefore, efforts will be made further to provide possible assistance and also to settle the ongoing conflict amicably.

Representatives of Manipur University Students’ Union (MUSU) also called on Manipur Governor, Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhavan today and requested the Governor to take steps to stop all forms of violence and to end the ongoing conflict in Manipur.

The team submitted a memorandum to the Governor and requested impartial concrete steps to be taken up to maintain law and order both in hill and valley districts.

They said that the education sector is badly affected due to the turmoil and many students are deprived of their basic rights to education. Students staying in relief camps should be provided with special facilities in educational institutions and a safe and protected environment should be ensured in the educational zones.

The Manipur conflict directly affects the academic environment in Manipur University and as many as 300 students from outside the State are unable to return to the university due to the prevailing situation, they said.

The Governor informed the team that efforts have been made by the Centre and State government to bring the situation under control. The Governor asked the representatives to put their best efforts to restore peace and normalcy in the State. (ANI)

