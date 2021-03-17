New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has initiated an in situ rehabilitation and redevelopment project of a slum cluster in Dilshad Garden area in east Delhi, the urban body said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Delhi Development Authority said it "has invited Request For Proposal (RFP) to select a private partner" to undertake the project.

The process has been initiated for in situ slum rehabilitation and redevelopment of JJ cluster at District Centre, Dilshad Garden, through a public-private-partnership or PPP mode on Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) basis, the statement said.

The approximate number of slum households to be rehabilitated in this project is 3,367. The project area is 6.23 hectares and the indicative project cost is Rs 468.10 crore, the DDA said.

Eligible slum dwellers will be rehabilitated in 60 per cent of the land area and the project will be financed by commercial exploitation of balance 40 per cent land by the developer.

Each eligible slum dweller household will be provided with a dwelling unit of size approximately 28 sqm carpet area.

During the development phase, the dwellers will be provided a rent support at Rs 6,000 per month to enable them to relocate temporarily, the statement said.

The rehabilitation project is likely to be completed in three years from the effective date, it said.

The DDA is the state-level nodal agency for implementing in situ slum rehabilitation under vertical-1 of PMAY (U) in respect of JJ cluster, falling on land belonging to the DDA and the central government. There are about 490 such JJ clusters on such lands, it added.

The DDA is taking up 376 JJ clusters for identification of viable JJ clusters for in situ rehabilitation on a public-private-partnership (PPP)mode as per the PMAY guidelines vertical-1, as other agencies like railways, defence, have not given consent.

A total of 7,500 EWS houses for three JJ clusters at Kalkaji Extension, Jailorwala Bagh, and Kathputli Colony, Shadipur are under construction, and likely to be completed by December 2021, the statement said.

Sixteen projects consisting of 30 JJ clusters, having about 34,000 households, are under formulation. The detailed project report (DPR) of six projects, comprising 10 JJ clusters, having about 9,600 households, have been prepared and are likely to be tendered shortly, it added.

DPRs of the remaining 10 projects comprising 20 JJ Clusters covering about 24,000 households are under preparation, the DDA said.

