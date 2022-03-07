New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Amid a fall in Covid cases in the city, the DDA has sent a fresh request to the Delhi government to return flats in Narela which were used as Covid facilities earlier, officials said on Monday.

According to a senior DDA official, a letter was recently sent to the area's district administration.

"Those flats had been taken by Delhi government authorities to be used Covid care centres in 2020. Now the cases have come down significantly and we have requested again to return those flats," he said.

About 5,000 flats in different parts of Narela were taken by authorities as part of Covid management, officials said.

"We have sent requests a couple of times earlier too. Our plan is to use the flats in a new housing scheme," the official said.

"However, it's a government-level arrangement and they may have their own compulsions given the pandemic is not over yet," he added.

