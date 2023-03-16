New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) A meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will be held on Saturday and there will be a discussion on the spread of influenza virus H3N2 in some parts of the country, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

Asked about the spread of the virus during his visit to the Bhalswa landfill site here on Thursday, Kejriwal told reporters, "We are monitoring the situation. There is a DDMA meeting on Saturday and there will be a detailed discussion on this."

An official said the meeting was supposed to be held on Thursday but was postponed.

"The meeting is likely to take place on Saturday. The agenda of the meeting is yet to be finalised. There will be a discussion on the H3N2 situation and other issues affecting Delhi," he added.

According to data shared by the Union health ministry, 451 cases of H3N2 have been reported in the country between January 2 and March 5.

Delhi has not reported any H3N2 infection yet.

The government-run LNJP Hospital here has set up a 20-bed isolation ward for handling such cases. A 15-doctor team of the hospital is supervising the ward.

In an advisory issued earlier this month, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) urged people to wash hands with soap and water if symptomatic, wear masks and avoid crowded places, and cover mouth and nose while sneezing and coughing.

The apex health research body also advised people to take plenty of liquids, avoid touching eyes and nose, and take paracetamol for fever and body ache.

It has also urged people not to shake hands or use other contact greetings, spit in public and take antibiotics or other medicines without consulting a doctor.

