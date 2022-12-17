Lucknow/Gonda, Dec 17 (PTI) The death anniversary of freedom fighter Rajendranath Lahiri was observed on Saturday at the Gonda district jail in Uttar Pradesh, where he was hanged on this day 95 years ago.

Lahiri, who fought alongside Ashfaqullah Khan and Ram Prasad Bismil in the Kakori Conspiracy Case, was hanged on 17 December 1927, two days before his specified execution date because the British authorities feared that the revolutionaries would attempt yet another escape.

Also Read | Year Ender 2022: From Queen Elizabeth II's Death to Russia-Ukraine War and Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover, List of Major Global News and Events of the Year.

Throwing light on Lahiri's last days in the jail, current deputy jailor Sharendu Kumar Tripathi told PTI, "Before the hanging, the then jailor saw Lahiri exercising and asked him 'today is your last day, and instead of undertaking some religious work, you are indulging in exercise?' The revolutionary responded, 'I am a 'sanaatani' and believe in rebirth. Today is the last day of my 'tapasya' (penance). I want to be re-born in India with a healthy body so that I can give my full contribution in making India free'."

Lahiri was just 26 when he was hanged for his involvement in the Kakori train robbery case.

Also Read | Bihar Hooch Tragedy: CM Nitish Kumar, BJP Engage in Blame Game Over Death Due Spurious Liquor in Saran.

Born on June 29, 1901 in the Pabna area of present-day Bangladesh, in a landowner's family, Rajendranath Lahiri was sent to Varanasi to study. While he was pursuing his Masters in History from Benaras Hindu University, he got acquainted with the famous revolutionary, Sachindranath Sanyal.

Seeing the fire, spirit, and passion for freedom in Lahiri, Sanyal made him the editor of the magazine 'Banga Vaani' and the coordinator and arms-in-charge for the Varanasi branch of the Anushilan Samiti.

To mark the occasion, a 'havan' and 'shaanti paath' were held at the Gonda district jail. A guard of honour was given to the martyr at his bust, Tripathi said.

Sourav Lahiri, the great grandnephew of Rajendranath Lahiri, told PTI over the phone, "It is a matter of pride that 95 years of martyrdom of my great grandfather is coinciding with the 75 years of our independence."

Convenor of the Mahapurush Smriti Samiti Bharat Singh said the committee members paid rich tributes to Lahiri who had sacrificed his life for the country's independence.

Uday Khatri, the son of Ramkrishna Khatri who also took part in the Kakori train action, and is associated with the Shaheed Smriti Samaroh Samiti hailed the role played by Rajendranath Lahiri and other revolutionaries in the country's freedom struggle.

He said that it is because of the sacrifices of so many youths like Rajendranath Lahiri that today "we are living in a free country".

District Magistrate of Gonda Ujjwal Kumar said that as per the directions of the UP government, a five-day programme on the Kakori Train Action is being held.

The programme will culminate on December 19, and the main programme was held today at the Gonda district jail, where tributes were paid to Rajendranath Lahiri.

Gonda-based social activist Dharamveer Arya has demanded that the Gonda Kacheri railway station be renamed after Rajendranath Lahiri.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)