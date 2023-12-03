KA Jonah, injured in blast in Kalamassery died at a private hospital in Kerala's Kochi. (Photo/ANI)

Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 3 (ANI): The death toll in Kerala's Kalamassery blast has risen to seven after a 78-year-old man succumbed to his injuries, the private hospital he was admitted to said on Sunday.

KA Jonah, a resident of Thodupuzha Vandamattom Kulangarathottiyil, was undergoing treatment at the hospital passed away on Saturday.

Also Read | RBI to Retain 6.5% Interest Rate As Economic Growth Comfortable, Inflation in Check: Experts.

His wife Lily Jonah who was also injured in the blast is currently undergoing treatment.The Kerala Court on Wednesday remanded Dominic Martin, the accused in the Kochi bomb blast to Judicial Custody till December 26.

Police arrested Martin after he posted a self-made video on Facebook claiming responsibility for the blasts at the Zamra International Convention Centre in Kalamassery where over 2,000 followers of Jehovah's Witnesses, a Christian sect, had gathered for a prayer meeting on October 29.

Also Read | Telangana Assembly Election 2023 Results: TPCC President Revanth Reddy Wins Kodangal Constituency by Huge Margin.

Six people including a 12-year-old girl was killed in the blast , which Kerala Police said was caused by a remote-controlled Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

Two women who were part of the gathering succumbed on the day of the blasts while Malayatoor resident Libina died on October 30 at the Kalamassery Government Medical College Hospital. Subsequently, 61-year-old Moly Joy from Kalamassery died at a private hospital on November 6. Libina's elder brother Praveen (24) and their mother died later. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)