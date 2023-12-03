Hyderabad, December 3: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday won the election from Kodangal Assembly constituency by a huge margin. Revanth Reddy defeated sitting MLA Patnam Narender Reddy of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) by 32,800 votes. ‘Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai’ Chants Reverberate at Party Headquarters in Delhi As BJP Takes Handsome Lead in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan

The Congress leader had lost to Narender Reddy in Kodangal in 2018 by 9,319 seats. Revanth Reddy, a front-runner for the chief minister’s post, was also leading in Kamareddy against Chief Minister and BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao. Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023 Results: BJP Poised To Return to Power, Jyotiraditya Scindia Hits Back at Congress With ‘Ladoo’ Jibe (Watch Videos)

After the defeat in Assembly elections in 2018, Reddy had contested for the Lok Sabha polls in 2019 and was elected from Malkajgiri constituency. He was appointed TPCC president in 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 03, 2023 03:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).