Mumbai, Sep 25 (PTI) Unable to pay piling debt, a 47-year-old garment trader hanged himself from a ceiling fan with a stole at his home in suburban Kurla on Sunday, police said.

Also Read | IOCL Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 1535 Post of Trade Apprentice, Apply Online at iocl.com.

The deceased, Ashok Mohnani, owns a garment shop in Kurla. He had suffered losses in business and taken a loan of at least Rs 25 lakh which he was unable to repay, due to which he went into depression, a police official said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Congress Crisis: CM Ashok Gehlot-Loyalist MLAs Threaten To Resign, Reach Assembly Speaker's House.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning after Mohnani's son and wife left for the market, the official said.

He was found hanging from the ceiling fan when they returned home, he said.

Police have registered a case of accidental death and further investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)