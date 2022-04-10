Saharanpur, Apr 10 (PTI) An office-bearer of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch, an RSS affiliate, on Sunday staged a sit-in here, demanding that India be declared a Hindu Rashtra.

Speaking to reporters here, Chaudhary Imran Ansari, an office-bearer of the Meerut unit of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch, said, "India is a Hindu-majority country. Hindus are our elder brothers and they love us intensely."

Citing the Muslim nations of the world, he asked why India cannot become a Hindu Rashtra?

He urged the President to declare India a Hindu Rashtra.

