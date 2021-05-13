Thane, May 13 (PTI) The body of an unidentified man was found on Thursday in a metal trunk dumped on the roadside near a village in Thane district, police said.

The trunk was found abandoned near a creek in Khardi village, they said.

The police said they were alerted by local residents and firemen at about 6.45 pm about the trunk and a foul smell emanating from it.

The Mumbra police, who rushed to the scene, found the decomposed body of an unidentified man, aged between 30 to 35 years, stuffed in the metal box, they said.

An offence under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) was registered and further investigation was on, the police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)