Thane, Nov 21 (PTI) The decomposed body of an 18-year-old man, who went missing from Mumbra in Maharashtra's Thane district last week, has been found, police said on Tuesday.

Some passers-by spotted the body in the bushes in Jubilee Park area of Mumbra on Monday and alerted local police, they said.

The police rushed to the spot and sent the body to a hospital for postmortem, an official from Mumbra police station said, adding they suspect it to be a case of murder.

A stone and a pair of scissors were also found near the body, he said.

The victim, identified as Avesh Sheikh, was a resident of Amrut Nagar locality in Mumbra and used to visit his uncle who lived in the Jubilee Park area, the official said.

Sheikh went missing on November 14.

The police have registered a case of murder against unidentified persons. A probe was on into the motive behind the killing of the victim, he said.

The police were checking CCTV footage of the Jubilee Park area as part of their probe into the case, he added.

