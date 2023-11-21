Uttarkashi, November 21: Rescuers on Tuesday released the first video of the workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel here for 10 days. The visuals were captured using an endoscopic camera sent in through the alternative 6-inch food pipeline. Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Rescuers Try To Establish Contact With Workers Trapped in Uttarakhand's Silkyara Tunnel Through Walkie-Talkie (Watch Video).

Rescuers Share First Video of Trapped Workers

#WATCH | Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) tunnel rescue | First visuals of the trapped workers emerge as the rescue team tries to establish contact with them. The endoscopic flexi camera reached the trapped workers. pic.twitter.com/5VBzSicR6A — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2023

In the video, the workers, wearing yellow and white helmets, are seen receiving food items sent to them through the pipeline and talking to each other. This comes as a big relief to the families of these workers. Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Mental Health of Workers Trapped in Uttarakhand Tunnel May Be Affected, Says Psychiatrist.

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) Director Anshu Manish Khalkho had earlier said that cameras would be inserted through the pipeline to see how the workers were doing. The camera was sent in after it came from Delhi late on Monday evening.