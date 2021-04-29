New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) A dedicated lane on the left side of a road has been set up by police at checkposts in Delhi to facilitate the movement of emergency vehicles, officials said.

The move comes due to the increasing movement of ambulances and other emergency vehicles, including oxygen tankers, amid spiralling coronavirus cases as the second wave ravages the city.

It will give a green corridor to the vehicles to reach their destination on time. The step was implemented on Thursday in 15 police districts across Delhi, an officer said.

"Delhi Police stations directed to dedicate a lane on extreme left of road for ambulance and emergency vehicles, including oxygen tankers & cylinders," Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava tweeted. "This is done to facilitate them while lockdown violators prosecuted on regular lanes."

Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said the lane had been created by putting barricades.

"We have created a dedicated passage to the emergency vehicles by demarcating a separate lane on the left side of the road. It will remain closed for entry of other exempted vehicles which are also checked at the pickets.

"A loose barricade will keep it when there is no movement of emergency vehicle. As and when the staff placed at picket see any ambulance or oxygen tanker or other emergency vehicle, they will open the passage for the smooth and hassle free movement," Biswal said

However, those who violate the lockdown norms are being and will be prosecuted under the appropriate sections of law, police said.

Police are also helping the hospitals and individuals to get oxygen by providing green corridor.

On Wednesday, an SOS was received regarding shortage of oxygen from Rainbow Children Hospital, Malviya Nagar. Police reached the hospital where doctors said that the oxygen supply for only half-an-hour is left in the hospital and there were 71 COVID positive children and pregnant women who were on oxygen support, police said.

Later, police arranged 35 oxygen cylinders on time and the supply was normalised, they said.

Similarly, the Burari police station team helped in reviving oxygen supply for the Burari Government Hospital by facilitating a truck carrying 75 oxygen cylinders to reach hospital in quickest time.

The driver has lost the route and was not traceable as his mobile phone had switched off. There were more than 300 patients getting treatment for COVID-19, out of which many of them were on ventilator, police said.

The force has also performed the funeral of some people who have died due to coronavirus with no one ready to help their family members. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)