Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 4 (ANI): As he completed four years as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed gratitude to the citizens of the state.

CM Dhami stated that he was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose guidance helped him work for the development of Uttarakhand.

"With your love, affection, and blessings, I have completed 4 years as the chief servant today. Inspired and guided by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, these 4 years have been dedicated to our efforts to make Devbhoomi Uttarakhand one of the best states in the country", CM Dhami's 'X' post said.

In his 'X' post, Pushkar Singh Dhami mentioned that he received "immense support" from the citizens of the state during his tenure as the CM of Uttarakhand. He stated that the support was a matter of "joy" for him, which inspired him to work with complete dedication.

"During these 4 years, the immense support I have received from you on every front has not only been a matter of joy for me but also a sense of responsibility that has continuously inspired me to work with complete dedication, day and night, to fulfill the hopes and aspirations of the divine-like people", the 'X' post said.

Focusing on the developmental and welfare works during his four-year tenure, the Uttarakhand CM informed that his government passed several laws which were a "resolve" for "good governance". These laws include, Uniform Civil Code, strict anti-copying laws, stringent anti-conversion laws, and anti-riot laws.

"Brothers and sisters, in these 4 years, we have fulfilled the resolve for good governance by implementing the Uniform Civil Code, strict anti-copying laws, stringent anti-conversion laws, and anti-riot laws. At the same time, through continuous action against land jihad, love jihad, illegal madrasas, and encroachments, and by enforcing strict land laws, we have proven our commitment to protecting the original character of Devbhoomi", CM Dhami wrote in his 'X' post.

The Chief Minister stated that in the past four years, Uttarakhand has emerged as the leading state in the list of Sustainable Development Goals index, whereas a new milestone has been set in the field of road, rail, and ropeway construction through better coordination of ecology, economy, and technology to strengthen connectivity.

"In these 4 years, on one hand, the state has become a leading state in the country in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG Index), while on the other hand, a new milestone has been set in the field of road, rail, and ropeway construction through better coordination of ecology, economy, and technology to strengthen connectivity", Dhami's wrote on 'X'.

He asserted that through the helpline number 1905 and the 1064 Vigilance App, the government has always "strived" to win the trust of the common people. CM Dhami noted that in the past four years, his government have provided 23000 government jobs, which has significantly decreased the unemployment rate in the state.

"Through the CM Helpline 1905 and the 1064 Vigilance App, we have always strived to win the trust of the common people and sent a strong message by putting corrupt individuals, like crocodiles, behind bars under a zero-tolerance policy against corruption. In these 4 years, we have provided more than 23,000 government jobs to young friends with complete transparency and ensured the active participation of women by granting them 30% horizontal reservation. This is why the unemployment rate in the state has decreased rapidly today, which is even lower than the national average", CM Dhami said.

Mentioning the Char Dham Yatra and the upcoming Kanwar Yatra, the Uttarakhand CM mentioned that a "record" number of tourists visit the state. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for various developmental projects in the state.

"As a result of policies promoting religious tourism, a record number of devotees are visiting Devbhoomi Uttarakhand every year for the Char Dham Yatra and Kanwar Yatra. With your blessings and the guidance of the honorable Prime Minister ji, the redevelopment of religious and cultural sites, promotion of adventure tourism, enthusiastic promotion of local products, self-employment through the homestay scheme, scholarship programs, better facilities for sports and athletes, farmer welfare, soldier welfare, and unprecedented work in the health sector are today writing a new chapter in the development of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand", CM Dhami wrote on 'X'.

Pushkar Singh Dhami was sworn in as the ninth Chief Minister of Uttarakhand on July 4, 2021. (ANI)

