Kutch (Gujarat) [India], June 7 (ANI): As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, the Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) of Kandla has undertaken two impactful programs supporting national and community development, said an official release on Friday.

In support of the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, DPA has launched a nutrition support initiative for 334 tuberculosis patients from Gandhidham and Anjar talukas.

Under this program, monthly nutrition kits will be provided for a period of six months, with a total sanctioned cost of Rs 14.03 lakh. This effort aims to aid the recovery and well-being of TB patients through nutritional support.

In another significant initiative, a valedictory ceremony was held to mark the successful completion of a Green Hydrogen training program, organized under the Deendayal Kaushal Vikas Program in collaboration with the Gandhidham Collegiate Board. Certificates were distributed to 28 participants by Chairman DPA.

The training focused on imparting both technical and practical knowledge of hydrogen as a clean and renewable energy source, in line with India's green energy vision.

Both initiatives reflect DPA's strong commitment to sustainable development under its CSR mandate, with focus areas including health, education, environment, sanitation and social upliftment.

Deendayal Port Authority remains dedicated to contributing to national missions while making a meaningful difference at the grassroots level.

Earlier on June 5, on the occasion of World Environment Day, the Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) Kandla reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to sustainability and joined the global movement to "Beat Plastic Pollution."

DPA highlighted its ongoing efforts toward building a cleaner, greener maritime ecosystem. These include conserving green cover, embracing renewable energy, and implementing comprehensive green port initiatives--all aligning with the port's long-term vision of environmental stewardship. (ANI)

