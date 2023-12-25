New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): After Congress' massive win in the Telangana assembly polls, the party is now eyeing the neighbouring state, Kerala, with significant organisational rejig ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Tariq Anwar has been removed from the position, making way for Deepa Dasmunsi as the new state in-charge.

Speaking to ANI on her new assignment, Dasmunsi addressed the key political challenges in combating the left party at the state level.

"In a political state like Kerala, on one side we have to motivate the voters, on the other side we have to fight the BJP as well as the Left Democratic Alliance (LDF) in the state and this is a very big challenge for us," Dasmunsi said.

Dasmunsi drew attention to the ideological differences between the Congress party and the Left Party, paralleling the distinctions between Congress and BJP.

Despite these differences, she expressed the intent to explore collaboration between Left Party, Trinamool Congress (TMC), and Congress, aiming for a united front against the BJP in the upcoming elections.

Speaking on the political landscape in Bengal, she highlighted the often contentious relationship between the Congress party and the Mamata Banerjee government.

Addressing broader national concerns, Dasmunsi underscored the crisis faced by the country in terms of constitution, democracy, and secularism.

Emphasising unity, she asserted that the Congress party is committed to standing against these challenges.

"Now threats are posed against constitution, democracy. Our leadership has given responsibilities to several leaders in many states to understand these threats and combat them to fight in a unified manner. This is why INDI alliance is significant and I strongly believe that this alliance can withstand any challenge," she outlined.

Commenting on the BJP's electoral strategies, Dasmunsi accused the party of focusing solely on Hindutva and highlighted their recent campaign of reciting the Geeta path door to door in Bengal.

She warned against the "BJP's agenda of making India a Hindu nation by 2040," and particularly in Hindi states, "using the Ram Mandir issue as a political tool."

"BJP contests elections only in the name of Hindutva. Nowadays, in Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party is reciting the Geeta path by organising it door to door in Bengal. They have created some organisations to conduct this program," she said.

"The agenda of the BJP is to make India a Hindu nation by 2040, hence they are bringing this issue of Ram Mandir in Hindi heartland states. In reality, they are dividing the North and South states," Dasmunsi said while speaking to ANI.

Deepa Dasmunsi further stated that it is up to the people to decide whether they will go with secularism or choose the communal politics of BJP.

Contrary to the BJP's narrative, Dasmunsi clarified that Congress has never been against the construction of Ram Mandir and the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

She asserted that members of Congress also have the right to worship Ram, and the party leader has received an invitation to visit Ayodhya.

"Ram Mandir issue is not exclusive to the BJP. All the credit in this matter should not be given to BJP. It is the right of everyone to pay obeisance to Lord Ram. It should not be restricted to BJP. If that is the reason then why have our leaders been invited to the occasion," Dasmunsi said.

Apart from Kerala, Deepa will hold the charge of Lakshadweep and an additional charge of Telangana. (ANI)

